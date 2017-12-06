Upcoming Lake Placid Winter Sports Events

Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has announced their Whiteface Lake Placid winter 2017-’18 events’ calendar. Dates and schedules are subject to change.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Dec. 15-16, 2017 – Viessmann FIL Luge World Cup. International luge racing returns to Lake Placid. The doubles and men’s races are Friday, Dec. 15, while the women’s and sprint competitions take place, Saturday, Dec. 16.

Jan. 19-20, 2018 – FIS Freestyle Aerial Skiing World Cup. The world’s best freestyle aerial skiers return to Lake Placid for two nights of high-flying action at the Olympic Jumping Complex. These athletes twist and soar as high as 60 feet in the air before landing. This is the final Olympic qualifying World Cup event.

March 4-10, 2018 – Lake Placid and Wilmington will play host to the 2018 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) National Championship. The five-day long event brings together athletes from across all four disciplines of alpine Skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding as they convene in the region for competitions that will determine the top collegiate teams across the nation.

March 16-17, 2018 – ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship Tournament. The ECAC Hockey championships for a fifth straight postseason. The winner of this tournament receives an automatic bid to play in the NCAA championship tournament. The ECAC Men’s Hockey championship tournament will be played on the famed Herb Brooks Arena 1980 Rink.

March 17, 2017 – Lake Placid Nordic Festival/Loppet. Lake Placid has a well-deserved reputation for world-class alpine skiing, but it also has some of the best Nordic skiing in the United States. The Lake Placid region has plenty to offer Nordic skiers and winter enthusiasts of all ages and abilities with its vast array of cross country trails.

Lake Placid Loppet and Kort Loppet. Nordic skiers will converge on the cross-country ski trails at Mt. van Hoevenberg to compete in the 34th Lake Placid Loppet. Open to classical and freestyle skiers, the Loppet is a 50k race (31-miles) through the 1980 Olympic ski trails. The vertical climb is just under 3,700 feet.

The 25k Kort Loppet, also open for classical and freestyle skiers, features a vertical climb of 1,850 feet. The Lake Placid Loppet is part of the American Ski Marathon Series.

March 23-24, 2018 – The NCAA Div. III Men’s Ice Hockey National Championships. For a record the seventh time, the nation’s top DIII men’s ice hockey team will be crowned in Lake Placid. The nation’s top four teams will square off in the semi-finals, March 23, and the 2018 national champion will be crowned the following evening. The three games are played in the famed 1980 Rink Herb Brooks

March 25-29, 2018 – Lake Placid Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp. Join players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team and participate in their fourth annual fantasy camp in Lake Placid, host city of the historic 1980 Winter Games. Meet players from that team and skate in the 1980 Rink – the Herb Brooks Arena at the Lake Placid Olympic Center where they beat the Russians and shocked the sports and political worlds.

Other events this fall and winter include Miracle on Ice Holiday Classic Ice Hockey Tournament, Dec. 15-17; IBSF North American Bobsled & Skeleton Racing, Jan. 2-12; Northwood Invitational Hockey Tournament, Jan. 12-15; 37th Annual Empire State Winter Games, Feb. 1-4; NorAm Freestyle Aerials Competition, Feb. 18-19; NorAm Biathlon, Feb. 17-18; U.S. Cup Ski Jumping, Feb. 20

Photo of 90 and 120 Meter Jumps, courtesy ORDA.