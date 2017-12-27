VIEW’s Ladies Night Out

View, the multi-arts center located in Old Forge, has announced its January Ladies Night Out will be held on January 25th.

Nanette Shovea will lead a Yoga session for the first hour, followed by Susan Castilla, a Certified Holistic Health Coach, who will teach attendees how to use various Essential Oils for “Make & Take” home cleaning products and will also discuss eliminating toxins in the home.

Attendees will receive two free drink tickets for cocktails to toast the New Year. Additional beverages will be available throughout the night.

You must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling (315) 369-6411. Deadline to register is January 24, 2018.

This event starts at 6:30 pm. View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge.