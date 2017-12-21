Thursday, December 21, 2017

Volunteers for Empire State Winter Games Sought

eswg logoThe 2018 Empire State Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 1-4, is expected to be the largest multi-sport destination festival in the Northeast. The Empire State Games are expected to draw 2,500 athletes.  New events, such as a torch relay from New York City, and a central village that will host athlete and spectator sports, family activities, an athlete lounge, food, and live music and media coverage are planned.

ROOST is looking for volunteers who are interested in being a part of this event and help ensure this sports festival is a success.

Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Athlete Check-in – Conference Center at Lake Placid – Assisting with checking in the Empire State Winter Games Athletes.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 4 to 6 pm
Thursday, Feb. 1: 10 am to 2 pm and 2 to 6 pm
Friday, Feb. 2: 10 am to 2 pm and  2 to 6 pm

Empire State Winter Games headquarters/ Athlete Village – Main Municipal Lot, Lake Placid – Giving out free s’mores, hot cocoa and information – Assisting with athlete games/activities and Tastes of the Games.

Friday, Feb. 2: 3 to 8 pm
Saturday, Feb. 3: 10 am to 3 pm and  3 to 8 pm
Sunday, Feb. 4: 10 am to 2 pm

Marathon Skate – Mid’s Park, Main Street, Lake Placid – Assist in the marathon skate course set-up.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 am to noon

If interested in volunteering, contact Bethany Valenze at bethany@roostadk.com or by phone at (518) 621-3662.

Click here for a complete schedule of 2018 Empire State Winter Games events.


