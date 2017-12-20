Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Warrensburg Farm Talks Set For Jan 12th

landon hill estate farmThe Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District is continuing its fifth year of Farm Talks on Friday, January 12th from 6 to 8 pm at DEC’s Warrensburg Office, located at 232 Golf Course Road.

The first presentation of the night will be “Setting Up No-Till” with certified organic mixed vegetable farmer, Rand Fosdick of Landon Hill Estate Farm. Setting up no-till vegetable beds plus the care and maintenance are important to increasing soil health which in turn increases plant health. Healthier plants have better disease and pest resistance and healthy soil reduces erosion, compaction and nutrient leaching. With proper no-till techniques and care, weed suppression and removal becomes less laborious. Attendees can learn Fosdick’s no-till process for growing healthy organic vegetables.

The second presentation of the night is “The Homestead/Farm: Deep Mulch Method & High Tunnels” with Brendan Riordan of Riordan Family Farm. Riordan will give an overview of his vegetable farm and discuss some of the main components that contribute to the success of the farm. Some of these components include the deep mulch method, year round high tunnel vegetable production and medicinal herbs. Riordan will discuss his techniques for healthier soils and weed suppression with deep mulch and how he is able to extend his growing season into winter with high tunnels. Attendees can learn how to sustainably grow their own produce and medicinal herbs.

RSVP to Nick at (518) 623-3119 or nrowell123@nycap.rr.com as seating is limited.

Photo of Landon Hill Estate Farm, provided.


