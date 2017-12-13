Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Whallonsburg Grange Holiday Market Dec 16th

Whallonsburg Grange HallThe Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, have invited the public to its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, December 16 from 1 to 4 pm.

Fifteen local farms and food producers will have booths selling produce, fresh breads, meats, cheeses, jams and jellies, maple syrup, pickles, pies, candy and more.

Crafters and artisans will sell handmade holiday decorations, soaps, pottery, rugs and other textiles. Author and naturalist Sheri Amsel will be leading hands-on activities for children and will have a wide range of children’s books for sale.

Lunch and desserts will be available from the Hub on the Hill and Farmer’s Cone and Honey Pie. Admission to the Holiday Market is free and all are welcome.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the Essex ferry dock. For more information, click here.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs