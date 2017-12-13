Whallonsburg Grange Holiday Market Dec 16th

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, have invited the public to its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, December 16 from 1 to 4 pm.

Fifteen local farms and food producers will have booths selling produce, fresh breads, meats, cheeses, jams and jellies, maple syrup, pickles, pies, candy and more.

Crafters and artisans will sell handmade holiday decorations, soaps, pottery, rugs and other textiles. Author and naturalist Sheri Amsel will be leading hands-on activities for children and will have a wide range of children’s books for sale.

Lunch and desserts will be available from the Hub on the Hill and Farmer’s Cone and Honey Pie. Admission to the Holiday Market is free and all are welcome.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the Essex ferry dock. For more information, click here.