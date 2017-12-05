Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Whitehall Solar Installation Dedicated to Gore Mtn Ski Resort

whitehall solar arrayThe New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) and today announced the completion of Gore Mountain Ski Resort’s 5.3 megawatt solar array in Washington County, The installation is believed to be the largest solar installation dedicated to a ski resort in the nation.

Gore Mountain’s snowmaking system, lift operations, and other electrical equipment use about 13-million kilowatt hours of power and cost approximately $1 million in utility costs each year according to ORDA. The 14,589 solar panel system is ground-mounted and remote net metered, meaning it is built off-site and the energy produced is exported onto the electricity grid, which Gore will receive credits for on its utility bill.

According to an announcement sent to the press, ORDA made a 25-year power purchase agreement designed to allow ORDA to pay the company for the power generated by the solar facility at a cost below current utility rates. The solar power purchase agreement is expected to meet 85 percent of the ski resort’s electricity needs. The solar installation was developed and built by Borrego Solar Systems Inc.

ORDA leased the land where the solar installation was constructed in Whitehall, 60 miles from Gore Mountain. The project was financed by Syncarpha Capital.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, solar in New York State has increased nearly 800 percent since 2011, including nearly $1.5 billion in private investments.

Photo: A photograph of the solar array in Whitehall posted to social media by State Senator Betty Little.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs