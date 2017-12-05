Whitehall Solar Installation Dedicated to Gore Mtn Ski Resort

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) and today announced the completion of Gore Mountain Ski Resort’s 5.3 megawatt solar array in Washington County, The installation is believed to be the largest solar installation dedicated to a ski resort in the nation.

Gore Mountain’s snowmaking system, lift operations, and other electrical equipment use about 13-million kilowatt hours of power and cost approximately $1 million in utility costs each year according to ORDA. The 14,589 solar panel system is ground-mounted and remote net metered, meaning it is built off-site and the energy produced is exported onto the electricity grid, which Gore will receive credits for on its utility bill.

According to an announcement sent to the press, ORDA made a 25-year power purchase agreement designed to allow ORDA to pay the company for the power generated by the solar facility at a cost below current utility rates. The solar power purchase agreement is expected to meet 85 percent of the ski resort’s electricity needs. The solar installation was developed and built by Borrego Solar Systems Inc.

ORDA leased the land where the solar installation was constructed in Whitehall, 60 miles from Gore Mountain. The project was financed by Syncarpha Capital.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, solar in New York State has increased nearly 800 percent since 2011, including nearly $1.5 billion in private investments.

Photo: A photograph of the solar array in Whitehall posted to social media by State Senator Betty Little.