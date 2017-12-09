Saturday, December 9, 2017

Winter Raptors and the Washington Co Grasslands

raptors Grassland habitat, such as that found at the Washington County Grasslands, are home to significant populations of some of the highest priority birds for conservation in the Atlantic Flyway.

These birds depend on hayfields, pastures, and other agricultural lands. More than two-thirds of New York’s farmland has been lost during the past century and Breeding Bird Survey data shows a 90% decrease in grassland birds since 1966.

Grasslands are home to many birds during the spring and summer breeding season. They also provide habitat through the winter for raptors such as the state-listed short-eared owl (endangered) and northern harrier (threatened).

To monitor these birds, biologists and birders are conduct coordinated surveys as part of DEC’s statewide Wintering Raptor Project.

Photo: short-eared owl and northern harrier by USFWS/Brian E. Kushner.


One Response

  1. Bruce Dudek says:
    December 9, 2017 at 11:00 am

    The Washington Co. Grasslands can be a magical place in winter. The short-eared owls are the star of the show, but Rough-legged hawks, N. Harriers, and even Snowy Owls (in irruption years), can be viewed. Bald Eagles are close by along the Hudson, and Golden Eagles can be seen from time to time. See the Friends of the IBA site, or the Southern Adirondack Audubon site for more info.

    https://www.ibafriends.org/

    http://www.southernadirondackaudubon.org/birding/Birding%20Locations/WashCounty/washcounty.html

    Reply

