17th Annual Long Lake Winter Carnival Saturday

Since 2001 friends, neighbors, and visitors have been welcomed to the annual Long Lake Winter Carnival.

Taking place Saturday, January 13, this free celebration of winter kicks-off with a snowmobile parade and the coronation of the Moonlighter’s King and Queen at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Center.

According to Alexandra Roalsvig, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for the Town of Long Lake, the winter event initially started out as a community celebration and has grown to include everyone from summer residents to visitors passing through.

“People come and go throughout the day,” says Roalsvig. “The schedule is set up so people can pop in if they wish and just participate in a certain event or they can stay all day. They can skate and sled, warm up by the bonfire, watch the activities or join in.”

In its 17th year, the Long Lake Winter Carnival continues to bring back those tried and true events: the Ladies Frying Pan Toss, Men’s Feats of Strength, Cardboard Sled Races, and the Wackiest Hat Competition. Other activities like Human Foosball and Broomball were met with such enthusiasm that they’re back by popular demand.

“The festival is set up to be enjoyed by all ages. We never cancel. Winter Carnival happens rain, snow, or shine. We started the event because of the weather and it will take place no matter what the weather is,” Roalsvig said.

Besides all the interactive events, Long Lake Winter Carnival is once again bringing back the award-winning ice carving team The Ice Farm. The Ice Farm makes their own ice with each block weighing 300 lbs. This year’s four-block statue will be a surprise as visitors are encouraged to watch the artwork emerge from the ice.

“All the events are open to everyone,” says Roalsvig. “People have even come to the cardboard sled race with just a sheet of cardboard and raced. Most people do, however, build their cardboard sleds beforehand. Only cardboard and tape can be used. We want to make sure no nuts, bolts, or plastic end up on the sledding hill so it remains safe for everyone.”

Long Lake Winter Carnival starts Saturday at noon at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Park and culminates with fireworks at 6:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Enjoy this celebration of winter.

The Ice Farm ice carving during Long Lake Winter Carnival used with permission of Town of Long Lake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.