2018 Snocade Set For Indian Lake Feb 16-24

snowcadeThe Town of Indian Lake has announced that their 2018 Snocade is set to run from February 16-24, 2018.

The week-long family friendly festival begins on Friday at 4 pm with a Happy Hour kick-off followed by a Tricky Tray at the Indian Lake Central School at 7 pm.

Throughout the week featured activities will include fireworks, dog sled rides, demonstrations, breakfast outings, guided snowshoe, ski, and snowmobile excursions.

There will be musical, theater and celestial events. Free skating and sliding at the local skating rink, children and adult games, kitty kat races, cardboard and duck tape sled races and more are also on the schedule.

For more information, click here.

Photo provided.

