2018 Winter Carnival Poster Released

“Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his poster design for the 2018 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme “Adirondack Festival,” Trudeau’s illustration shows “Doonesbury” character Zonker looking out on an Adirondack mountain vista with fireworks in the sky and the Ice Palace in the distance. Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has created the Winter Carnival poster design since 2012 to benefit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

Trudeau signed 100 posters which cost $65 each including tax. There is an additional cost for shipping if local pick-up is not possible. Signed posters are available to purchase starting January 15, contact Jeff Dickson by e-mail at casjdcksn@aol.com or by phone at (518) 891-4344. Those who have purchased signed posters in the past should contact Mr. Dickson to continue the numbered series. Unclaimed numbered posters will be made available to the public on a first come/first served basis. Contact Mr. Dickson to be placed on the waiting list.

A raffle will be held for signed poster #1. Sales are limited to 100 raffle tickets at a cost of $5 each. Tickets are available from Mr. Dickson until the opening of carnival on February 2, and then they’re available at carnival headquarters (193 River Street) until the carnival ends on February 11.

Unsigned posters are for sale at Ampersound (52 Main Street) and at our headquarters during Winter Carnival. The cost for an unsigned poster is $15 including tax. In addition to current year posters, some prior year unsigned posters are still available for $5. To purchase a poster by mail, contact Mr. Dickson. There is an additional cost for shipping.

For more information, visit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival website. The 2018 Winter Carnival will take place February 2 – 11.

Image: 2018 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Poster by Garry Trudeau.