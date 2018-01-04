Adirondack Experience Offers Cabin Fever Sunday Series

If the weather is too cold, or the family is just looking for some interesting entertainment, one place we always put on the schedule is the Adirondack Experience’s (ADKX) winter Cabin Fever Sunday series. These lectures are reasonably priced with topics to keep both tweens, teens, and adults interested.

This Sunday, January 7, kicks off the bi-monthly series that reflects on the history of the Adirondacks. Though there isn’t a set theme to the complete series, there is always a connection to the mission of the formerly named Adirondack Museum.

This Sunday the lecture series kicks off with a musical presentation by Dave Ruch, “When Music Was Local: Ballads, Bunkhouses, Fiddles and Flings, the Traditional Adirondack Music.” Ruch performs hundreds of concerts and workshops each year at schools and community events. His specialty of historical and traditional New York State music ties in perfectly to the museum’s setting.

Other Cabin Fever options are on January 21 when Deborah Ryan discusses “Our Museum/Our Memories”; February 4th for Spencer Morrissey‘s “Exploring the Adirondack High Peaks in Winter”; and February 18th brings Marianne Pattinelli-Dubay to speak about “The Adirondack Roots of American Philosophy.”

“The Life and Times of Adirondack French Louie Seymour” will be told by Peter Hemmerich on March 4th, and John Taibi will share “The Legacy of Abbot A. Low and Horseshoe, NY” on April 8th.

The last scheduled Cabin Fever Sunday takes place on April 22nd when Bibi Gaston is slated to speak about her latest book, Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters: The Untold Story of the Brave Men and Women Who Launched the American Conservation Movement.

All lectures begin at 1:30 pm in the ADKX auditorium. Refreshments, coffee, tea, and cookies, are available throughout the event. Cabin Fever Sunday events are free for members and $5 for non-members. Two special events, January 7 and 21, are free and open to the public. Don’t forget to check out the unique gifts at the ADKX store that will also be open on lecture days from noon – 4 pm. Enjoy!

