Adirondack Region Women’s Marches Planned

Last January, in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, more than 600 Sister Marches took place, including one in the Adirondacks, at the grave of Inez Milholland in Lewis.

Sandra Weber and David Hodges are planning the 2018 Adirondack Women’s March, a combination of rally, march and community celebration, for Saturday, January 20, 2018. The aim of the event is to show solidarity with women around the world.

Women’s March events are also being held in Glens Falls (beginning at noon at the old Planned Parenthood, Warren and Oak streets) and in Plattsburgh (at 3 pm).

The Lewis event will begin at 11 am at the hill-top grave of Inez Milholland in Lewis Cemetery. The program will include a welcome address, poems, songs, and grave ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, flags, and/or flowers to lay on Inez’s grave.

As the herald on a white horse, Inez paraded in the 1913 Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC. Three years later, she died while campaigning for Votes for Women and was buried a few miles from the family’s summer estate, Meadowmount.

After the program, the march will move down the hill to the new Inez Milholland roadside historic marker at the corner of Route 9 and Fox Run Road, then up Route 9 to Lewis Veterans’ Park, and back past the Lewis Town Hall to the Lewis Congregational Church parsonage.

At the parsonage, there will be soup, bread, hot drinks, and goodies. A lively program of sing-alongs, memories of 2017, and inspirational thoughts for the future is planned. Also, the Town of Lewis is opening the town hall from 11 am to 2 pm so marchers can view the town’s exhibit about Inez and the Milholland family.

A special highlight of the Adirondack Women’s March 2018 – two showings of “Forward Into Light,” the short film produced by Martha Wheelock about the life of Inez Milholland – will take place at 10:30 am (before the march) and at 1 pm in the church parsonage. A short Q&A, moderated by Kathy Linker and Sandra Weber, will follow each showing.

The 2018 Women’s March event is free and non-partisan. For more information, visit the Adirondack Women’s March website or email Sandra Weber at weber@sandraweber.com