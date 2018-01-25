APA Offers Boreas Ponds Tract Proposals

The Adirondack Park Agency has released its official proposal for the classification of the 20,543-acre Boreas Ponds Tract. The Agency will take up this decision at its meeting on February 1-2 in Ray Brook.
The Agency held public hearings at the end of 2016 and deliberated internally over a variety of management options for more than a year.
The Agency staff is recommending Alternative 2B as its preferred option, which uses an area 1/8 of a mile north of the Gulf Brook Road as the Wilderness and Wild Forest Boundary. All lands north will be classified as Wilderness, all lands south will be Wild Forest. There will be 11,412 acres proposed for Wilderness and 9,118 proposed for Wild Forest. One exception is a Wild Forest corridor beginning at the Four Corners that will end ¼ mile from the ponds.
Public uses on these lands will be determined through Unit Management Plans. The Wilderness lands will be added to the High Peaks Wilderness and the Wild Forest lands will be added to the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest area. Public uses will be determined through the UMP.
Though Wild Forest lands end ¼ mile from the Boreas Ponds, the Agency is proposing a Primitive Corridor for administrative purposes to maintain the Boreas Ponds dam. The Agency is not proposing any special recreational uses on that corridor. There are no other Primitive Corridors in the areas designated for Wilderness classification.
Boreas Ponds is the largest of 25 parcels The Nature Conservancy conveyed to New York State between 2012 and 2016 as additions to the Adirondack Forest Preserve as part of a much larger project. The full 161,000-acre conservation project, undertaken in consultation with local communities and stakeholders, protects more than 415 miles of rivers and streams, 300 lakes and ponds, 90 mountains, and 15,000 acres of wetlands, as follows:
- 95,000 acres of working forests protected through conservation easements that allow sustainable timber harvest, private hunt club leasing and limited public recreation, including dozens of miles of snowmobile trails;
- 65,000 acres added to the Adirondack Forest Preserve (protected as Forever Wild under the state constitution), including gems like OK Slip Falls, Blue Ledges, Essex Chain of Lakes, and, the crown jewel, Boreas Ponds;
- 1,000 acres dedicated for community enhancement projects in local communities.
The APA website includes descriptions of all the proposed Boreas Ponds Tract alternatives, a response document to the public comments, a draft Environmental Impact Statement, biological surveys, and a draft resolution.
Click here for the APA staff memo about the Boreas Ponds and click here for the APA page for additional materials.
Read more Adirondack Almanack news and commentary about the Boreas Ponds Tract by clicking here.
Photo: View of Gothics from Boreas Ponds, by Phil Brown 2016.
“Staff believe that Alternative 2B provides the strongest possible resource protection for the most sensitive and remote portions of the Boreas Ponds Tract, including the Boreas Ponds and other waterbodies, high value wetlands, and areas with highly erodible soils.”
By allowing public road access to these areas?
I’m not on the “everything must be wilderness” bandwagon, but allowing people to drive with 1/4 of a mile of the ponds seems like a recipe for disaster.
Laurie,
My only hope is that NYS or a designate (Paul Smiths, ESF, etc.) uses this unique opportunity to actually monitor the most sensitive areas and study what actually happens. If they can hold off a while before opening the gates they should be able to get baseline data with photos, biological surveys, and water samples. Then open the gates monitor the same areas for the next 10 years. The data analysis should prove invaluable to any future acquisitions and subsequent classifications.
What type of disaster? I am curious what walking around a pond (man made and man maintained pond) will create for in terms of a disaster. Considering the previous management of the property I am not sure what type of impact foot traffic could have on the property.
Agreed. Not everything needs a wilderness designation. People should be allowed to have access to some of these types of places. I’m all for Forever Wild. I think what has been done in terms of preserving our natural resources in the ADK’s has immensely superseded the expectations of people that lived 100+ years ago.
Are there any maps available showing what’s proposed by the APA?
Hi Naj, You can find all the proposal materials via the APA link above. – John
Didn’t Alternative 2B receive the least amount of public support during the public comment period?
