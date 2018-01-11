ADK Offering Free Winter Naturalist Series

This winter ADK is teaming up with the Uihlein Foundation to offer free naturalist walks once a month at the Heaven Hill Trails just outside of the village of Lake Placid on Bear Cub Lane.

Community hikes are on the last Saturday of every month, start at 2 pm, and are on the following dates: January 27, February 24, and March 24.

Participants should meet at the Heaven Hill trailhead and be prepared for a 1-2 mile walk in winter conditions. Snowshoes or micro-spikes will be provided if needed.

ADK also offers free, one-hour presentations once a month at Heart Lake in the High Peaks Information Center. Lectures start are 8 pm and are open to everyone.

Saturday, January 27th – Cold and Culture: ADK’s Education Outreach Intern “Dirt” Danna Libbey will discuss the effect of long, cold winters on culture and community in places like the Adirondacks.

Saturday, February 24th – Annie and Johnny Duet: An evening of vocals and harmonies that are blended into an eclectic mix of acoustic folk, torchy blues, bluegrass, gospel, early jazz and more.

Saturday, March 24th – Moose, Winter Ticks, and Climate Change: Steve Hall of Adirondack Wildlife and Refuge Rehabilitation Center will present on the natural history of the modern moose, its place in the environment and challenges facing this animal. Presentation includes his own photographs of moose from every Canadian province, as well as Alaska and the Lower 48.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information on daily programming, ADK membership or lodging, visit the Adirondak Loj, call (518) 523-3441 or visit their website.