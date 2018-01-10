APA Agenda: Frontier Town Campground, ORDA Permits, More

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook, NY on Thursday, January 11th, 2018.

The meeting will address the proposed Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area in North Hudson, the proposed amendments to the Whiteface and Gore unit management plans, and more.

What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

At 9:30 am, the Full Agency will convene for Executive Director Terry Martino’s monthly report.

At 10 am, the Regulatory Programs Committee will consider approval for NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s proposed Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area. The proposed project would be a new universally-designed accessible campground located on 91 acres in the Town of North Hudson, Essex County.

The committee will also be briefed on the status of ongoing Agency efforts to revise its variance application process.

At 1 pm, the Public Awareness and Communication Committee will hear a presentation from Jeff Allott, formerly of General Composites. Mr. Allott will detail the need to develop affordable facility incubator space to support the growing number of Adirondack start-up businesses trending across the Park. He will highlight his ongoing project in the Town of Westport, Essex County where six start-up businesses presently reside. Based on his experience and expertise, Mr. Allott will outline the fundamental requirements needed to help small business concepts scale into successful companies.

At 2 pm, the State Land Committee will convene for an informational presentation from the Olympic Regional Development Authority concerning proposed amendments to the Whiteface and Gore unit management plans. No action will take place on these matters at this time.

The committee will also consider authorizing a public comment period concurrently with the Department of Environmental Conservation to solicit comments concerning the Inter-Agency Guidelines for Implementing Best Management Practices to Control Invasive Species on DEC Administered Lands of the Adirondack Park.

At 3:45 pm, the Full Agency will convene to take necessary actions and hear member and Local Government Review Board comment.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050. The February Agency Meeting is scheduled for February 8-9, 2018, at the Adirondack Park Agency Headquarters in Ray Brook.

Photo: Adirondack Park Agency (APA) Building in Ray Brook.