APA Agenda: Land Classifications, Saranac Power Line

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook, NY on Thursday, February 1st, and Friday, February 2nd, 2018.

The meeting will discuss rebuilding a transmission line in Saranac, the State Land Classification Package, and will begin deliberation of the Boreas Ponds Tract classification. On Friday the Agency is expected to vote on a resolution for the Boreas Ponds Tract.

What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

At 9:30 a.m., the Regulatory Programs Committee will consider approval for phase 2 of NYSEG’s proposal to rebuild a portion of an existing 46kV transmission line in the Town of Saranac, Clinton County. NYSEG requests approval to replace existing 46-foot tall poles with 65-foot tall poles.

At 10:30 a.m., the State Land Committee will convene to consider the 2016/17 State Land Classification Package. Agency staff will begin with an overview of the required process and review criteria including State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) requirements and Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan (APSLMP) requirements.

Staff will then brief the committee on the Park-wide recommendations for thirty-two State land classifications, eleven reclassifications and fifty-six technical map corrections. The committee will then be asked to recommend a resolution to the Agency Board determining that these actions meet SEQRA and APSLMP requirements.

At 1:00 p.m., the State Land Committee will reconvene to begin deliberation on the 20,543 acre Boreas Ponds Tract. Staff will detail the physical, biological and intangible considerations. Retained property rights and existing facilities, structures and improvements will be explained. Public comment will be summarized. Staff will then present the classification alternatives considered for the Boreas Ponds Tract, including the Preferred Alternative, and will provide the committee with a comparative analysis of those alternatives.

On Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., the State Land Committee will come to order to further deliberate the Boreas Ponds Tract classification proposal. The committee will then be asked to recommend a resolution to the Agency Board determining that the proposed classification of the Boreas Ponds Tract meets SEQRA and APSLMP requirements.

At 10:30 a.m., the Full Agency will convene to vote on a resolution for the Boreas Ponds Tract. The Board will also consider an additional resolution for the 2016/17 State Land Classification Package. In addition, the Agency will take any other necessary actions and hear member and Local Government Review Board comment.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050. The March Agency Meeting is scheduled for March 8-9, 2018, at the Adirondack Park Agency Headquarters in Ray Brook.

