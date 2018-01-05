The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- Adk Council Responds To ‘State of State’
- Cuomo Delivers State of State Address
- Governor Offers Education-Related Proposals
- Trump Offers Another Nulcear War Threat
- North Country Natives Tapped As Diplomats
- Frostbite Warnings Issued For Thurs-Sat
- Flu Cases Up in New York State
- Cold Closes Airport, Aids Ice Palace
- New Brewery Planned For Chestertown
- More Cars Coming, Unless Pay-Off Made
