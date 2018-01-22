Blood In The Snow Leads To Warren County Charges

According to a press announcement sent by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. On the night of Jan. 8, Environmental Conservation Officer Alan Brassard received a call from New York State Trooper Bryan McCormack who was at a complaint in the town of Chester with Warren County Deputy Adam Hurlburt. According to DEC, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department had received a complaint from a couple that had found a dead buck in their backyard.

ECO Brassard reported that he responded to the residence and checked the area for evidence. Brassard seized the deer and determined it had been killed by a crossbow bolt. The ECO returned the next day with ECO Maxwell Nicols and the two officers followed a blood trail that led away from the property, weaving through the woods behind the complainant’s house, across New York State Route 9, and behind three additional houses before ending at two corn piles behind another house. No one was home, but the ECOs, assisted by State Trooper Haley Grace, obtained a phone number for the owner.

According to ECO Brassard, he called the suspect who admitted that he had shot the deer from his home late in the afternoon the previous day, but was unable to track it through the snow in the dark.

The poacher was issued three misdemeanor appearance tickets for illegal taking of wildlife, taking big game out of season, and taking big game over bait. An additional ticket for hunting without a valid hunting license was also issued. The crossbow and bolts were seized as evidence. All of the tickets are returnable to the Town of Chester Court.

Photo: ECOs Nicols and Brassard with the buck and crossbow, provided by DEC.