Boquet River Blue Moon Hike Saturday Night

blue moon hikeA Blue Moon Hike, the first outing of 2018 organized by Champlain Area Trails (CATS), is set for Saturday, January 27, at 5:30 pm on the McAuliffe Road Trail in Willsboro.

Hikers are invited to come with skis or snowshoes— or hiking boots, if there’s not enough snow (which seems likely) — for an easy, family-friendly 3-mile round-trip tour through an old forest above and along the Boquet River. Hikers should meet at the northern trailhead, at the junction of Sunset and McAuliffe Road just west of the Boquet River.

In the event of bad weather, the Blue Moon Hike will be held at the same time on January 28. Any decision to change the date will be posted on the CATS website by 4:30 pm.

A map is available for download on the CATS website homepage along with additional details, or call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287. For more information, visit the CATS website, or call (518) 962-2287 for more information.

