‘Born to Rewild’ Doc Showing At Whallonsburg Grange

The Champlain Valley Film Series will present the documentary film Born To Rewild, on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 pm at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 NYS Route 22 in Essex.

This documentary follows Essex resident John Davis on TrekWest, his 5,000 mile, 8-month journey along the Continental Divide from the deserts of Sonora, Mexico to the snow-covered peaks of British Columbia.

John Davis will be at the screening to introduce the film and answer questions. Davis is also the author of Big, Wild, and Connected: Scouting the Eastern Wildway from Florida to Quebec, about his 7,500 mile journey to follow the potential path of an eastern wildlife corridor.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. This season’s film series is generously sponsored by: Cablecom of Willsboro; The Deer’s Head Inn; Lake Champlain Yoga & Wellness; 5 Seasons Diet; Pok-O-MacCready Camps and Outdoor Education Center.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the village of Essex.