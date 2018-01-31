Wednesday, January 31, 2018

‘Born to Rewild’ Doc Showing At Whallonsburg Grange

born to rewildThe Champlain Valley Film Series will present the documentary film Born To Rewild, on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 pm at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 NYS Route 22 in Essex.

This documentary follows Essex resident John Davis on TrekWest, his 5,000 mile, 8-month journey along the Continental Divide from the deserts of Sonora, Mexico to the snow-covered peaks of British Columbia.

John Davis will be at the screening to introduce the film and answer questions. Davis is also the author of Big, Wild, and Connected: Scouting the Eastern Wildway from Florida to Quebec, about his 7,500 mile journey to follow the potential path of an eastern wildlife corridor.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. This season’s film series is generously sponsored by: Cablecom of Willsboro; The Deer’s Head Inn; Lake Champlain Yoga & Wellness; 5 Seasons Diet; Pok-O-MacCready Camps and Outdoor Education Center.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the village of Essex. For more information about the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, click here.

