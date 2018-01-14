Sunday, January 14, 2018

Cary Institute Planning Road Salt Forum

plowtruck The Cary Institute in Millbrook, NY in the Lower Hudson Valley, has announced a management-based forum exploring the impact that road salt has on natural areas and drinking water supplies, with a focus on successful salt reduction strategies being used regionally and nationally.

This event has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2018, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The forum Road Salt: Reducing Impacts to the Environment and Human Health may qualify towards three hours of New York State required municipal training credit. Certificates for full participation can be presented to your municipality for their approval.

Topics and Speakers include:

The State of Salt: What We Know about Road Salt Contamination in the NE US with Stuart Findlay, Cary Institute;

Road Salt Reduction Initiatives in the Adirondacks with Dan Kelting, Paul Smith’s College;

Regional Perspective: New York State Success Stories with Michael Lashmet, NYSDOT ;

Best Management Practices: A National View with Laura Fay, University of Montana;

Connecting Salt Practices with Salt in Streams with Eli Dueker, Bard College;

Wrap Up: Next Steps with Kathleen Weathers, Cary Institute.

The Cary Institute is located at 2801 Sharon Turnpike, Millbrook. For more information, call (845) 677-7600 x121 or email freemanp@caryinstitute.org.

