Chilson VFD Dinner-Dance Marking 40 Years

chilson vfdChilson Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance on Saturday, February 10th at 5:30 pm at the Employees Mutual Association (E.M.A.) at 9 Maplewood Lane in Ticonderoga.

Along with dinner, music and dancing, the evening will feature continuous mini-raffles with prizes donated by local businesses. The dinner buffet will include salad, chicken and beef entrees, side dishes and desserts. Dance music will be provided by local D.J. Mike “Doc” Vilardo.

Tickets this year are $15. Proceeds will go to help Chilson Volunteer Fire Department outfit its firefighters with the upgraded protective safety gear they need to fight interior fires, and to continue to equip its trucks with the tools needed to save the lives of accident and fire victims.

Tickets are in demand and will sell out quickly. Because attendance has to be guaranteed to the dinner venue, the bulk of tickets must be sold in advance – there will be only a very limited number of tickets available at the door. To be sure that you get your tickets, call (518) 585-9133 or e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com.

