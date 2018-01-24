Concerts, Film Screenings Set For Lake Flower Landing

Lake Flower Landing, the studio/gallery of Karen Davidson and Peter Seward in Saranac Lake, have announced a scheduled series of concerts and film screenings, beginning January 26th.

Utica-based singer-songwriter, J.Schnitt, reprises his collaboration from Hobofest 2017, on Friday, January 26th at 7:30pm. Schnitt, a multi- instrumentalist, just released his nineteenth album. Each album represents a unique point of view and style; be it indie-rocker, country-crooner, folk-poet, political activist. Joining him at Lake Flower Landing will be John Doan; dobro and banjo; Kyle Murray, drums; Colin DeHond, bass; and Redia Spada, harmony vocals. Admission is $10.

Local avid 16mm film collector, Mark Ellis, will return to Lake Flower Landing the first weekend of Winter Carnival, Friday, February 2nd at 7:30 pm. The program’s lynchpin offering is The Olympic Spirit, a rarely-screened, 25-minute film on the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. It was produced by Coca Cola for network TV. Other winter-themed vintage cartoons are on the program. Donations welcome.

Figure From Ground, an experimental music ensemble from Malone, will perform on Saturday, February 3rd at 8 pm. The musicians include Ramon Vasquez, Michael Hart (Pouring Light Studios), Ola Aldous, and Claude Aldous. Textural percolations, timbral evolution, and improvisatory composition via modular synthesizers, keyboards, prepared piano, guitar and voice can be expected. Admission is $10.

Brooklyn-based video/film archivist, Russell Scholl, returns to Lake Flower Landing on Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 pm, to present “Welcome to the Big Time: Vintage Vaudeville on Film.” At the turn of the 19th-century, Vaudeville was one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the United States. Singing, dancing, juggling, feats of strength, cross-dressing, acrobatics, trained animals, contortionism, comedy, mishegas and magic are all included. Opening the evening will be short, original new filmstrips from Brian Dewan’s I-Can- See series. Donations are welcome.

Lake Flower Landing is located at 421 Lake Flower Ave, Saranac Lake. For more information, click here.

Lake Flower Landing photo provided.