David Brunner, Joe Martens Join Adk Land Trust Board

David Brunner and Joe Martens have joined the board of directors of the Adirondack Land Trust.

David Brunner, of Au Sable Forks, owns and operates Asgaard Farm & Dairy with his wife, Rhonda Butler. Asgaard was the home of artist Rockwell Kent from the 1920s until his death in 1971. Brunner and Butler acquired the farm in 1988. After working to restore the land and buildings, they put the former dairy farm back into production in 2003. Today Asgaard is known for award-winning goat cheeses and pastured meats, including beef, pork and poultry. Brunner worked previously in finance with BNP Paribas.

Joe Martens, director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, served as commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation 2011–2015. He has also served as president and senior fellow at the Open Space Institute, as deputy secretary for energy and the environment to Governor Mario Cuomo and as supervising project review specialist at the Adirondack Park Agency. He is past chairman of the Olympic Regional Development Authority and Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation. Joe and his wife Kathleen live in Glenmont and Lake Placid.

Founded in 1984, the Adirondack Land Trust works to protect farms and forests, undeveloped shoreline, scenic vistas and other lands contributing to the quality of life of our communities as well as the wildness and rural character of the Adirondacks. The land trust has protected 23,032 acres to date.

For more information about the Adirondack Land Trust, visit their website, email info@adirondacklandtrust.org, or call (518) 576-2400.