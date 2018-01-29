Depot Theatre Announces Main Stage Line-Up

Three hits from the past 39 years are set to headline the Depot Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Season.

The main stage season was selected by the Depot’s Producing Director, Kevin Cochran, whose choices were inspired by an informal survey of audiences last year.

The season opens with Always…Patsy Cline, from June 30 – July 15, with a $20 Preview on June 29. More than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically young in 1963, the show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death. Musical performances include many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight.”

The season continues with The 39 Steps, from July 21 – August 5, with a $20 Preview on July 20. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning show is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and romance.

The final production of the main stage season is a revival of Ain’t Misbehavin’, which will be on stage from August 11-26, with a $20 Preview on August 10. This celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller, won the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Auditions will be held regionally and in New York City in the spring. Group and single tickets will go on sale in late spring, and season subscriptions will be available for sale online in February.