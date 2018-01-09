Depot Theatre Taking Boquet River Theatre Fest Under Wing

The Depot Theatre Board of Trustees have announced that it will be featuring the Boquet River Theatre Festival (BRTF) children’s theatre as their signature education and outreach program beginning in 2018.

Created in 1993, the BRTF is an organization that was designed to provide young people with theatrical training and experience. Each summer, BRTF features both junior (ages 8-12) and senior (ages 12 and up) programs that culminate in musical theatrical performances held at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall during August.

Ginene Mason, who has been with BRTF for 20 of its 25 years, took over as director/producer in 2006, and now intends to transition out of her directorial role according to an announcement sent to the press by the Depot Theatre, which also said that Mason approached the Depot in the spring of 2017 to discuss options for collaboration to ensure the sustainable future of the program.

The Depot announcement said they plan to mirror the existing BRTF model as closely as possible, including cost for participation, continuing to include both a junior and senior musical, and continuing to utilize the Whallonsburg Grange Hall as the program’s rehearsal and performance space.

Questions regarding the BRTF transition can be answered by Kim Rielly, executive director at the Depot Theatre, at krielly@depottheatre.org.

Program updates and details regarding the 2018 BRTF program will be sent to existing participants and posted on the Depot Theatre’s website as they become available.

Photo: Boquet River Theatre Festival’s 2017 production of “Madagascar” at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.