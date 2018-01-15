The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring an Erosion, Sediment Control, and Stormwater Training on February 13, 2018 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Indian Lake Municipal Center, 117 Pelon Road.

The DEC Stormwater Permit mandates that all construction site contractors and subcontractors must have at least one trained individual from their company on their construction sites daily who is responsible for implementing erosion controls and stormwater management for sites that disturb one or more acres of land. These individuals must have completed a four-hour training class renewed every three years.

This training covers both technical and regulatory aspects of stormwater management and erosion and sediment control, and is open to anyone including municipal officials, developers, contractors, non-profit organizations, lake associations, and others. This training is not required for CPESC, L.A., and P.E. certified persons.

Four hours of NYS Department of State Continuing Education Credits are available to municipal officials including CEOs, planning board members and zoning board members who attend this training.

The cost for this training is $80 per person, non-refundable. Includes training materials, coffee, and pastries.

Registration form and payment must be received by February 8th. Make check payable to Hamilton County SWCD and mail to: PO Box 166, Lake Pleasant NY 12108. Registration begins at 8:30 am the day of the training. A photo ID is required and will be checked. To register, click here.

Presenters will be Jim Lieberum and Nick Rowell, Certified Professionals in Erosion and Sediment Control, Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The training is limited to the first 45 participants who register. Seats are limited. No attendee substitutions are allowed without prior approval. The snow date is set for February 15, 2018. For more NYS permit information, click here.

For more information, contact the Hamilton County SWCD at (518) 548-3991 or click here.

