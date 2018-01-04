Featured Farms at Wild Center in January

On Saturdays in January The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will celebrate local farmers who work to put wholesome food on the table every month of the year.

From 1 to 3 pm hear them tell their story, and enjoy food prepared by the Center’s cafe staff using farm-fresh products. Farmers will have items available for purchase. The schedule of events follows:

January 6 – Atlas Hoofed It Farm

Dan and Sara Burke, owners of Atlas Hoofed It Farm have been building their 84 acre farm for the past five years – creating pastures around the Cuban-Missile-Crisis-era missile silo in the center of the property. The farm currently consists of Scottish Highland cattle, mixed heritage breed pigs, draft horses, laying hens, two labs and two great kids (human, not goat). Their beef, pork and eggs are available at the farm or delivered locally.

January 13 – North Branch Farm

North Branch Farm is a small, diversified farm located 30 minutes from Saranac Lake and 30 minutes from Plattsburgh. The farm specializes in full-flavor vegetables; figs; and grass-fed beef. Everything sold is raised on-farm, high quality and all natural. North Branch Farm proudly utilizes the agroforestry practice of silvopasture to ensure beef production maintains the highest animal welfare and environmentally friendly standards.

January 20 – Tucker Farms

Tucker Farms raises certified and foundation seed potatoes as the main focus, as well as various cover crops such as timothy hay, rye, oats, buckwheat, and occasionally, field peas. They also grow specialty vegetables for several of the better chefs and restaurants in the Tri-Lakes area. When Mother Nature cooperates, they also grow pumpkins, squash and gourds. Currently, Tucker Farms grows fourteen different varieties of potatoes.

January 27 – Asgaard Farm and Dairy

Asgaard Farm, near AuSable Forks, is the former home of artist, writer, adventurer and political activist Rockwell Kent. It was acquired by David Brunner and Rhonda Butler in 1988. After working several years to restore the land and buildings, they put the farm back into production, initially growing certified organic grains and hay. Plans are currently underway to establish an organic beef herd, develop an organic goat dairy and create artisanal cheeses.

Free for members or with paid admission.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake. For more information, click here.

Phot of Adirondack farm produce by Shannon Houlihan.