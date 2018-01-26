Friday, January 26, 2018

Featured Trail: Castle Rock in Blue Mountain Lake

Castle Rock Trail in Blue Mountain Lake is a moderate, 3-mile loop trail offering an amazing view of Blue Mountain Lake.

With an elevation gain of 700 feet, the hike to the summit is generally a gentle slope except for one steep section just below the summit.

Castle Rock Trailhead: From the intersection of Route 30 and Route 28N in the Town of Long Lake follow Route 30/28N toward Blue Mountain Lake. Continue into Blue Mountain Lake and pass by the Adirondack Museum. Just past the Adirondack Museum and locate Maple Lodge Road. Follow this road to the hiker parking and the trail register; park in designated area only.

Trailhead Coordinates: N43 52.383, W74 27.023

For a further description of the trail to Castle Rock Trail, click here.

Featured hikes are recommended by DEC.

Photo: Blue Mountain Lake from Castle Rock (by Shannon Houlihan).

