Food for Thought – Cascade Ski Center’s Farm Dinners

Lake Placid’s Cascade Ski Center is known for its 20 km of ski trails, Nordic ski lodge and full service ski shop, but owner Jennifer Jubin continues to bring relevant issues to the table.

“I try to do relevant events every year from Farm Dinners to Avalanche Safety,” says Jubin. “We are doing three Farm Dinners this year and are trying to keep things fresh and interesting.”

Jubin realized that even though a beacon and probe is required to ski the Whiteface slides, some people may not be aware of how everything is supposed to work. Working with Plattsburgh State’s Expeditionary Chair Jerry Isaak, the free 2-hour presentation will focus on staying safe in the backcountry as well as an overview of recommended gear, forecasting, training and Adirondack avalanche specifics. The avalanche probe and beacon can be purchased at the Cascade Ski Shop.

“Backcountry skiing is becoming more popular and I think awareness of avalanche conditions and backcountry safety is really important and shouldn’t be overlooked,” says Jubin. “The Farm Dinners ‘Food for Thought’ are more about coming in and enjoying the atmosphere, skiing, eating, and listening to music. We have topics set and have non-profits come in and give quick highlights to spark conversation.”

The first Farm Dinner takes place Thursday, January 25 and addresses the topic of Road Salt in the Adirondacks. Brittany Christenson of ADKAction and Brendan Wiltse of Ausable River Association will each give a brief talk between the dinner and music portion of the event. The cost for this Farm Dinner is $15, which includes skiing from 5 – 7 pm, dinner from 6 – 8 pm, guest speakers, and music with Partridge in the Pines.

Ausable Brewing Company will be taking over the tap during the Farm Dinner evening. Other Farm Dinners take place on February 9 with the Young Farmers Coalition- Adirondack Chapter, and March 9 with a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.

“We want to keep it light. We want people to enjoy the farm dinner and company, but also spark some interest. Living in the Adirondacks, certain things are a problem and sometimes you may not understand the issues. We hope these Farm Dinners and lecture topics get people talking while enjoy a casual atmosphere.”