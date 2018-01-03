Fort Ticonderoga Living History Event Jan 13th

Fort Ticonderoga has planned its next living history event “Preparing for the Coming Campaign,” for Saturday, January 13, 2018.

A full day of programs include guided tours, weapons demonstrations, and even a tasting of colonial chocolate along with a program on the importance that this food item played in the lives of American soldiers and camp followers at Ticonderoga.

The event hopes to bring to life the story of American soldiers at Ticonderoga in the year 1777 as they prepare for a British attack. Aware that their resources are limited and manpower is scarce, attendees will have the opportunity to meet soldiers in the wintertime fort and immerse themselves into the struggle for liberty.

They can also learn about the carpentry skills that were required to build and defend a Revolutionary era fort and see first-hand how the tools work as soldiers build a cannon carriage and watch other work such as tailoring and flag making.

Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

For a full event schedule and other event details visit, click here, or call (518) 585-2821.

Photo of American Revolution reenactors, courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.