Freestyle Aerialist Qualifying for Olympics in Placid

The world’s top freestyle aerial World Cup skiers have only two more opportunities to qualify for February’s Olympic Winter Games when they compete in Friday and Saturday’s, Jan. 19-20, Putnam Investments Freestyle Cup, at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid. The Olympic Jumping Complex is one of the sport’s most iconic venues, having hosted a World Cup event every year since 1985.

The U.S. aerials team has historically performed well on the aerials site in Lake Placid. Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Va.) and Mac Bohonnon (Madison, Conn.) will be looking to defend their podium finishes here from last year. Jon Lillis (Rochester, NY), who landed a nearly perfect triple-twisting triple flip last week, along with Maddy Olsen (Park City, Utah) and Madie Varmette (Stafford, Va.) are carrying momentum into the two-time Olympic village after some of their best World Cup finishes in Deer Valley, Utah.

Other international competitors to watch include:

Men:

Anton Kushnir (BLR), a three-time Olympian and 2015 world championship bronze medalist

Jia Zongyang (CHN), a two-time Olympian and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist

QI Guangpu (CHN), a 2010 Olympian, 2013 world champion

Oleksandr Abramenko (UKR), three-time Olympian and seven-time World Cup medalist

Women:

Xu Mengtao (CHN), a 2014 Olympic silver medalist, five-time world championship medalist

Danielle Scott (AUS), two-time world championship medalist, two-time overall World Cup silver medalist

Hanna Huskova (BUL), currently ranked fifth in the overall World Cup standings

Lydia Lassila (AUS), 2010 Olympic champion, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist

Schedule as follows:

Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20

2:40 pm – Ladies’ Qualifications (Qualifications) (36)

5:05 pm – Men’s Qualifications (Qualifications) (38)

8 pm – Ladies’ Aerial Finals (Finals #1) (12)

8:18 pm – Men’s Aerial Finals (Finals #1) (12)

8:36 pm – Ladies’ Aerial Finals (Finals #2) (6)

8:48 pm – Men’s Aerial Finals (Finals #2) (6)

A fireworks display follows Saturday’s event.

Adult two-day tickets are available for $28, while the junior and senior two-day ticket is $10. Single day tickets for adults are $12 and a one-day ticket for juniors and seniors is $6. Children six and younger, and Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre, Gore, Whiteface and those who purchase and Olympic Site Passport receive free admission.

For more information about this event and all of the events and activities being held on ORDA’s Olympic venues, click here.