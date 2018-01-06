Saturday, January 6, 2018

Generous Acts Fund Focusing On Early Childhood, Seniors

Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund is now accepting applications for its 2018 grant cycle. This year, the fund will prioritize applications that address early childhood development and quality of life for seniors. Innovative projects that target pressing or unmet needs and opportunities are also welcome.

In 2017, the fund awarded $100,000 to organizations across the Adirondack region: $40,000 was awarded to organizations in support of early childhood development; $40,000 supporting quality of life for seniors; and $20,000 in grants for programs supporting food security, equity, and social justice.

The deadline to apply is 5 pm Monday, Feb. 12. To get started on an application, or for more information about 2018 guidelines, click here. Prior to applying, organizations are encouraged to contact Adirondack Foundation staff to share ideas and ask questions: call (518) 523-9904.

This grants program is made possible by the hundreds of Generous Acts Fund donors who care about Adirondack communities. To learn how you can join in, click here or call (518) 523-9904.


