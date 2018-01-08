Governor Boosts University Games, Another Meeting Set

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed his support in hosting the 2023 World University Games in the Adirondacks. The news was released in the annual State of the State booklet. A follow up discussion has been planned for January 17th.

The State of the State booklet reads that “in conjunction with the Governor’s ongoing commitment to modernizing winter sports infrastructure across the state, the Governor will work together with local government and the private sector to help Lake Placid put forth the best possible bid. Bringing the Games back to Lake Placid will further strengthen the city’s legacy as a global center for winter sports, attract new tourists to Lake Placid and neighboring communities, and fuel a critical engine of the North Country’s economy.”

Since last November, officials from throughout the North Country have been investigating the possibility of hosting the World University Games, organized by FISU (International Sports University Federation). The Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee was formed to spearhead the effort and and evaluate the positive economic and social impacts of the Games’ on Adirondack communities. The committee has been working with consultants on a formal candidature process as well as a cost benefit analysis, and sponsorship and economic sustainability plans.

The World University Games brings together more than 3,000 participants, delegations and officials from 60 countries. It is an 11-day, worldwide competition of student-athletes that are among the best in the world in various disciplines: alpine, freestyle, and cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding. Optional sports and for further discussion include ski jumping, nordic combined, ski orienteering, long track speed skating and the sliding sports.

Hosting an international competition of this magnitude and scale would require regional involvement, from using the Plattsburgh International Airport as a port of entry, to partnering with SUNY and private colleges and universities for sports venues and volunteers, and regional hospitality facilities and venues in Saranac Lake, Wilmington, and beyond.

If awarded, it would mark the second time the Adirondacks will have hosted the World University Games, with the first event in 1972 in Lake Placid. The original logo was designed by Lake Placid native, Robert Whitney, who also designed the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics logo.

The Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee is hosting a second meeting for the public to continue the conversation of possibly hosting the Games in 2023. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 5:30 pm in the Conference Center at Lake Placid, second floor, 2608 Main Street. The meeting will include an overview of the Games, and a presentation on what hosting the event would mean for the communities in the region. Committee members will share progress on the bidding process and answer questions from the audience.

