International Children’s Games Coming To Placid

international childrens gamesAccording to an announcement sent to the press, the International Children’s Winter Games will bring their competition to Lake Placid in 2019.

As many as a thousand athletes are expected to participate from Jan. 6-11, 2019 in the multi-sport and cultural event that gives young athletes from around the world a chance to compete on a world-class stage.

International Children’s Games President Torsten Rasch and Lake Placid Village Mayor Craig Randall, along with other members of the ICG, are expected to sign the letter of agreement officially announcing Lake Placid as the ICG host in winter 2019 at the Olympic Jumping Complex’s Intervale Lodge on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 10 am. The public is welcome to attend.

Modeled after the Olympics, the ICGs were created in 1968 with the goal of promoting peace and friendship. Each year, athletes ages 12 to 15 from about 60 cities around the world compete with their peers.

Winter sporting events include alpine, freestyle, and cross country skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, figure and speed skating and hockey. Lake Placid’s event may include winter sliding sports an announcement to the press said.

