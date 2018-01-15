LGLC Conserves Land on East Brook, Lake George

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) has protected 12 acres in the Town of Lake George along the main branch of East Brook, one of the top ten tributaries of Lake George. The property contains over 500 feet of stream corridor and riparian area as well as several acres of wetlands that help to naturally protect water quality.

Located on the west side of Bloody Pond Road, the heavily wooded property abuts Lake George Elementary School land. Some of the land was zoned as High Density Residential and the topography would have allowed up to five homes along East Brook. A statement from LGLC stressed that the organization was not anti-development, but that the protection of this sensitive land for the benefit of water quality made it a high conservation priority.

LGLC’s announcement said there is clear evidence of soil erosion from storm water coming off of I-87 (the Adirondack Northway) and neighboring roadways. The organization is partnering with Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to assess the property and define steps that can be taken to improve the condition of the stream and reduce further erosion.

“The 12 acre property the that the Lake George Land Conservancy recently purchased is an interesting piece,” Jim Lieberum, district manager of the Warren County SWCD said in a statement sent to the press, “as it has both the main stem and a tributary located on it. The property is heavily forested and has some impressive hemlock, white pine, ash and sugar maples scattered throughout. Walking the site reveals that there have been impacts to the streams and their channels as eroding banks and collapsed trees are found in various sections of the streams. I believe that some maintenance of the site is plausible to stabilize the affected sections, but a review upstream of the areas is warranted to ensure what is done will be lasting and compliments the conservation efforts on this parcel.”

The property was owned by the McPhillips family, who desired to see the land protected. They agreed to sell the land to the LGLC below the property’s appraised value through what’s called a bargain sale.

Photo of McPhillips East Brook courtesy LGLC.