Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Long Lake Polar Plunge Results

long lake polar plungeThe Long Lake Polar Plunge to benefit High Peaks Hospice took place on Saturday, December 30th at 1 pm with an air temperature of 8 degrees fahrenheit.

Ten plungers braved the cold to raise over $1900 for High Peaks Hospice.

The Long Lake Fire Department and Rescue Squad cut a large hole in the ice for the plungers and provided safety support from the water.

Emcee Peter Michael Marino from New York City hosted the event.

Judges were on site to determine the winners for each category. Judges were Laura Young, Jules Pierce and Jim Bateman.

Awards were awarded as follows:

Best Costume: “The Flippers” Thomas Scott, Spencer Schindler & Kelly Gottstine

Best Plunge Technique: “The Howe’s” Christopher & Stephanie Howe

Best in Show: “The Rubber Ducks – Dennis Martin, Russell Clinard, Paul Martin

Best Individual Costume: Paul Roalsvig

Most funds Raised by a team: “The Rubber Ducks” raising $636

Most funds Raised by an individual: Paul Roalsvig, Roalsvig Law, $320

For more information on Long Lake, visit their website.

Photo of the Rubber Ducks, Shane LaRose, Dennis Martin, Russell Clinard, Paul Martin, courtesy Jim Lanthier.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs