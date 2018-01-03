Long Lake Polar Plunge Results

The Long Lake Polar Plunge to benefit High Peaks Hospice took place on Saturday, December 30th at 1 pm with an air temperature of 8 degrees fahrenheit.

Ten plungers braved the cold to raise over $1900 for High Peaks Hospice.

The Long Lake Fire Department and Rescue Squad cut a large hole in the ice for the plungers and provided safety support from the water.

Emcee Peter Michael Marino from New York City hosted the event.

Judges were on site to determine the winners for each category. Judges were Laura Young, Jules Pierce and Jim Bateman.

Awards were awarded as follows:

Best Costume: “The Flippers” Thomas Scott, Spencer Schindler & Kelly Gottstine

Best Plunge Technique: “The Howe’s” Christopher & Stephanie Howe

Best in Show: “The Rubber Ducks – Dennis Martin, Russell Clinard, Paul Martin

Best Individual Costume: Paul Roalsvig

Most funds Raised by a team: “The Rubber Ducks” raising $636

Most funds Raised by an individual: Paul Roalsvig, Roalsvig Law, $320

For more information on Long Lake, visit their website.

Photo of the Rubber Ducks, Shane LaRose, Dennis Martin, Russell Clinard, Paul Martin, courtesy Jim Lanthier.