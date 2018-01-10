Long Lake Winter Carnival Set For Saturday

The Long Lake Winter Carnival is scheduled for Saturday, January 13th at noon, and will be held at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Center in Long Lake. Events begin with a bonfire, snowmobile parade, and coronation of the King and Queen. Activities are slated throughout the day.

The Cardboard Sled Races start at 1 pm with prizes awarded for speed and overall award for Best Decoration. Sleds can be made with cardboard, paint, wax and tape only. Racing categories are for individuals and for teams.

Other events throughout the day include a Wackiest Hat Contest, Town-Wide Photo, Human Foosball, Men’s Feats of Strength, the Ladies Frying Pan Toss, Broomball and fireworks at 6:30 pm. The Ice Farm will be on site doing ice carving demonstrations throughout the day.

Schedule of Events – All times subject to change without notice. Free ice skating and sledding all day long. The Long Lake Fire Department will provide hot food, hot chocolate, popcorn and snacks. This event happens snow, rain or shine. All times subject to change without notice.

12 pm Winter Carnival Kick off, Ice Sculptures Installation Begins, Registration opens and lunch served

12:15 pm Snowmobile Parade – conditions permitting

12:30 pm Coronation of Moonlighter’s King and Queen

12:45 pm Wackiest Hat Competition

1 pm Cardboard Sled Races

1:45 pm Town Wide Photo & Kids Events throughout the afteroon

2 pm Human Foosball – 7 people per team

3 pm Ladies Frying Pan Toss

3:45 pm Men’s Feats of Strength

4:30 pm Broomball – 5 people per team

6:30 pm Fireworks

The Mt. Sabattis Recreation Center, Geiger Arena is located at 6 Pavilion Way across from the Long Lake Post Office on Deerland Road, NYS Route 30 in Long Lake, NY. This event is free. Parking available in the lower parking lot, along South Hill Road, Owls Head Lane and at the Post Office after 12pm. There will be free shuttle service running starting at 6 pm until 2 am to and from the event location and pickups throughout town. Call (518) 323-5001 for a ride. Open to the public. Snowmobiles are welcome.

For more information about Long Lake, visit their website or call (518) 624- 3077.

Photo of Long Lake Winter Carnival Cardboard Sled Races, provided.