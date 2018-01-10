Wednesday, January 10, 2018

MLK Jr Coffeehouse Event Planned For Saranac Lake

mlk jrOn Saturday, January 13, 2017 at 7 pm the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King will be remembered at a free coffeehouse event at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake.

There will be readings of his words, music, storytelling, and art, plus home-baked refreshments, coffee, tea and juice.

Music will include new and traditional civil rights songs. In the spirit of the civil rights movement new words by Petrova Elementary School 3rd and 4th grade students will be sung to traditional music. Karen Glass of Keene Valley will tell a story. There will be activity stations for children and adults. Maria D’Angelo will help children create a banner that can be displayed during Winter Carnival.

The 1st Presbyterian Church is located at 57 Church Street, Saranac Lake. For more information about the Coffeehouse call Lisa Meissner (518) 359-2623.

This annual event is sponsored by the Peace with Justice Workgroup of the Saranac Lake Ecumenical Council along with Media sponsorship by North Country Public Radio.

Photo of Martin Luther King, provided.

Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


