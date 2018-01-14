Sunday, January 14, 2018

New Videos Highlight Life In The Adirondacks

roost to host adirondack destination marketing solutionThe Northern Adirondack Board of REALTORS (NABOR), in conjunction with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), unveiled a package of videos aimed at highlighting Adirondack communities as a desirable place to live, work and play.

The videos are designed to inspire and encourage people to relocate here by showcasing the regions’ assets, including the natural beauty, vast outdoor recreation, diversity, quality schools, and tight-knit communities.

Each video highlights the assets of the town and surrounding region, and includes interviews from residents who have started businesses, local officials and residents.

Below are links to the videos:

Saranac Lake
Lake Placid
Westport
Wilmington
Malone
Tupper Lake

They can be found on each of the respective ROOST regions’ websites under the ‘live here’ sections and will be shared on ROOST’s social media channels. They will also reside on NABOR’s website.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. For more information about ROOST and its team, visit their website.

