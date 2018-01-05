Friday, January 5, 2018

North America Cup Sliding Sports Returning to Placid

2018 NAC Bobsled Skeleton LogoWhile the IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup series resumes this weekend in Altenberg, Germany, the North America Cup bobsled and skeleton series picks up again Monday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 14, in Lake Placid.

For these athletes, not competing on the World Cup circuit, this is their final opportunity to qualify for February’s Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The week-long event is expected to bring two-man, four-man, women’s bobsled and skeleton athletes from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Ghana, Jamaica, Korea, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Nigeria, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia and the United States to the famed Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex track.

North America Cup Bobsled and Skeleton Race Schedule:

Monday, Jan. 8-10:
9 am – Skeleton Official Training
1:30 pm – Bobsled Official Training

Thursday, Jan. 11, & Friday, Jan. 12
9 am – Men & Women’s Skeleton Racing
1:30 pm – Two-Man & Women’s Bobsled Racing

Saturday, Jan. 13, & Sunday, Jan. 14
9 am – Four-Man Bobsled Race

Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for juniors and seniors. Free admission for children under six years old and Olympic Site Passport holders.

For more information about this event and all of the events and activities on ORDA’s Olympic venues, click here.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


