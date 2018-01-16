Tuesday, January 16, 2018

OTTG Plans 2018 Season Announcement Event

our town theatre groupOur Town Theater Group (OTTG) has announced its 2018 Season will begin with a Celebration and Tribute to Costume Design. It will be held at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, in North Creek, on Saturday, January 20, starting at 7 pm.

The evening will feature music and dancing with the Frank Conti Band, an auction of theme baskets and selected costume pieces, a costume tag sale, and refreshments.

The 20 year old community theater group will dedicate the upcoming season to longtime founding member and costumer Jane Casteneda, who passed last August.

Admission to the event is free, but participation in the auction and costume sale will require funds. Theme baskets will include a 2018 VIP season pass to OTTG’s mainstage performances, and several furs and coats will be included in the auction.

For more information visit the OTTG website.

