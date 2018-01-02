Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Historic Preservation Grants Available

preserve ny2018 Preserve New York grant applications are now available to not-for-profits and municipalities seeking to complete building condition reports, historic structure reports, cultural landscape reports, or cultural resource surveys.

The Preserve New York grant program is a partnership between the Preservation League of NYS and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with additional support provided by the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.

Applications are due by March 26, 2018. Applicants must call the League at (518) 462-5658, x10 to discuss their project prior to receiving an application. For more information, click here.

