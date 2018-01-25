Restaurant Race At Gore Mtn Set For Monday

The annual Restaurant Race at Gore Mountain is set for Monday, January 29, 2018.

The Restaurant Race invites the various Gore Mountain Region’s restaurants to lead a team of their patrons to race on the dual slolam course and cheer. Teams compete for Fastest Times, Best Spirits, and the Most Racers.

Basil & Wicks is defending 2017 trophies for Most Popular Restaurant and Best Spirits, while barVino holds the trophy for Fastest.

An award ceremony in Gore Mountain’s Tannery Pub will present the restaurants with trophies and the racers with raffle prizes at 1:30 pm. Entry fee is $5 for all ticketed guests and season passholders, and each racer will in turn receive a $5 gift certificate valid at the restaurant they are racing for. Raffle prizes include ski gear, winter accessories, and plenty of dining gift certificates. Registration is from 8:30 am to 10:30 am in the Base Lodge.

For more information visit Gore Mountain’s website.