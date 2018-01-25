Thursday, January 25, 2018

Restaurant Race At Gore Mtn Set For Monday

restaurant raceThe annual Restaurant Race at Gore Mountain is set for Monday, January 29, 2018.

The Restaurant Race invites the various Gore Mountain Region’s restaurants to lead a team of their patrons to race on the dual slolam course and cheer. Teams compete for Fastest Times, Best Spirits, and the Most Racers.

Basil & Wicks is defending 2017 trophies for Most Popular Restaurant and Best Spirits, while barVino holds the trophy for Fastest.

An award ceremony in Gore Mountain’s Tannery Pub will present the restaurants with trophies and the racers with raffle prizes at 1:30 pm. Entry fee is $5 for all ticketed guests and season passholders, and each racer will in turn receive a $5 gift certificate valid at the restaurant they are racing for. Raffle prizes include ski gear, winter accessories, and plenty of dining gift certificates. Registration is from 8:30 am to 10:30 am in the Base Lodge.

For more information visit Gore Mountain’s website.

Related Stories


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs