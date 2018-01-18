ROOST To Host Whiteface Region Marketing Review

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all Whiteface region municipal leaders, businesses, organizations and individuals to attend a brief regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception at Pourman’s Tap House, on Thursday, January 25 from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The agenda will include a brief presentation by ROOST staff and time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar. The purpose is to acquaint or reacquaint community members with their respective regional marketing manager and to give an update on ROOST’s progress on the scope of work related to tourism marketing initiatives.

Pourman’s Tap House is located at 8 Whiteface Memorial Hwy, Wilmington. Those interested in attending the Lake Placid event are asked to RSVP to Catherine Ericson at catherine@roostadk.com.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. For more information about ROOST and its team, visit roostadk.com.