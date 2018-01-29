Saranac Chamber Names New President

The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Keith Braun to serve as its president.

Braun has served on the board since 2014 as the representative for Paul Smith’s College, where he serves as Director of Admissions.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors is currently engaged in a strategic planning process. The board has identified several topics that the Chamber is expected to be a leader in addressing, including workforce development. The plan also calls for the organization to serve as a convener to execute events and develop partnerships.

The chamber will be presenting the developing strategic plan to its membership over the next few months.

For more information, contact Adrienne Relyea, executive director, at director@slareachamber.org or (518) 891-1991.