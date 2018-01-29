Monday, January 29, 2018

Saranac Chamber Names New President

saranac lake chamber of commerceThe Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Keith Braun to serve as its president.

Braun has served on the board since 2014 as the representative for Paul Smith’s College, where he serves as Director of Admissions.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors is currently engaged in a strategic planning process. The board has identified several topics that the Chamber is expected to be a leader in addressing, including workforce development. The plan also calls for the organization to serve as a convener to execute events and develop partnerships.

The chamber will be presenting the developing strategic plan to its membership over the next few months.

For more information, contact Adrienne Relyea, executive director, at director@slareachamber.org or (518) 891-1991.

Related Stories


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags:


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs