Saranac Lake Arts Reception Set For ‘Catching the Light’

The NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery has announced a reception for their new exhibit “Catching the Light” featuring Kristina Mueller and Lee Ann Sporn. The event is set for Friday, February 2, 2018 from 5 to 7 pm.

“Catching the Light” will be on display during the month of February at the NorthWind gallery, located at 11 Woodruff Street in Saranac Lake. This exhibit was inspired by the transformation of natural objects by their interplay with light.

According to an announcement sent to the press:

Lee Ann, a biologist, avid hiker and explorer, enjoys observing nature from unique perspectives and aspires to capture the beauty and wonder in even the most mundane natural objects. She enjoys working in many mediums and styles, and presents a collection of abstract oil paintings of ice, gems and minerals found in Adirondack streams, along with detailed colored pencil renderings of a few small creatures in their own quest to “Catch the Light”.

Kristina, a conceptually driven designer, has let the figurative interpretation of the literal inspiration guide her designs. To her “Catching the Light” is about finding beauty in unexpected places and recognizing that something positive can be taken away from all situations. She applies different textural elements to sterling silver and features labradorite, a stone of transformation, and moonstone, a stone of inner growth and strength, to tell her story.

The opening reception is free, the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information about NorthWind Fine Arts, call (518) 354-1875, email northwindfinearts@gmail.com, or visit their website.

Painting: “Cascade Slide” by Lee Ann Sporn.