Sunday, January 7, 2018

Save America’s Treasures Program Seeks Grant Applicants

save americas treasuresThe National Park Service, in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, is accepting applications for $5 million in matching grants to support the preservation of nationally significant historic properties and collections through the Save America’s Treasures program.

Applicants must raise project funds from other sources to match the grant money, which is awarded after a competitive review of project proposals. Eligible projects include the conservation of collections and physical preservation work to historic buildings.

All projects must be nationally significant (i.e., listed as National Historic Landmarks or at the national level of significance in the National Register of Historic Places, or a case made for a collection’s national significance).

The Adirondacks and New York State contain many sites eligible for funding.

Find more information on the grant program website. The deadline to apply is February 21.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs