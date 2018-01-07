Save America’s Treasures Program Seeks Grant Applicants

The National Park Service, in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, is accepting applications for $5 million in matching grants to support the preservation of nationally significant historic properties and collections through the Save America’s Treasures program.

Applicants must raise project funds from other sources to match the grant money, which is awarded after a competitive review of project proposals. Eligible projects include the conservation of collections and physical preservation work to historic buildings.

All projects must be nationally significant (i.e., listed as National Historic Landmarks or at the national level of significance in the National Register of Historic Places, or a case made for a collection’s national significance).

The Adirondacks and New York State contain many sites eligible for funding.

Find more information on the grant program website. The deadline to apply is February 21.