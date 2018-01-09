SL Chamber Seeks Cover Art Submissions

The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a call for cover art. Artists over 18 residing in Franklin and Essex County are invited to submit one work in a vertical format. The winning work will be used as cover art for the Annual Visitors Guide produced by the SLACC. The 20,000 piece printing is distributed throughout the North Country. The Visitors Guide will also be available online. Deadline for the artwork is February 16. The winner will be announced March 2, 2018.

The subject is the artist’s view and interpretation of the lifestyle that makes the Saranac Lake area such a wonderful place to live. Whether it is iconic landmarks, intimate lake views and grand mountain vistas, hometown warmth, outdoor recreation or laid back atmosphere.

The winning entry will grace the cover of the 2018 Visitors Guide and the artist will be awarded a 1/4 page ad for the use of the work. Artwork is required to be in a vertical format. All work must be original and been created in the last three years. Work done under supervision, or in a classroom is not eligible. The judges for the art work will be the Executive Committee of the SLACC Board.

There is no submission fee.

All eligible artwork will be submitted digitally via email to Director@SLAreaChamber.org. Subject line must read Cover Art 2017 Submit and last name of the artist. Artwork must be submitted as a jpeg file at 300 dpi no longer than 900 pixels on the vertical. The Chamber cannot accept larger files. Label the file Title_Name.jpg Example: SunriseSaranac_JohnDoe.jpg.

For more information email Director@SLAreaChamber.org.