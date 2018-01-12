South Colton Snow Bowl Presentation Planned

The Colton Historical Society (CHS) will host a presentation about the Snow Bowl in South Colton, on Sunday, January 14th at 2 pm.

This event is free and open to the public, and will be held at the Colton-Pierrepont Central School cafeteria along State Highway 56.

The Snow Bowl was once a popular local ski destination just south of the hamlet of South Colton. The facility, owned and operated by St. Lawrence University, included ski jumps, cross-country trails, and downhill trails. Snow Bowl was first opened for the 1950-51 ski season, and is said to have been the largest university-operated ski center in the United States.

Organizers have invited attendees to share historic photos and memories of the facility. This includes people who helped manage and operate Snow Bowl as well as skiers.

For more information about the Snow Bowl presentation, call Cyndy Hennessy at (315) 262-2524.

Photo of the Snow Bowl Ski Jumping, courtesy St. Lawrence University Archives.